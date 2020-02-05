ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.44.

ON stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 18,618,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,656,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

