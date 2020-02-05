ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. 18,618,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,656,125. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,827,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 36.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 286,135 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

