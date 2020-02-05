One Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,788 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after buying an additional 529,341 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.