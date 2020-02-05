OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,576. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

