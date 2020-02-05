ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,713. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 134.53%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

