Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.55

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 2474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $3,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,275.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,439 over the last 90 days.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

