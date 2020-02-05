Opal Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Opal coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Opal has a market cap of $86,300.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opal has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Opal Profile

OPAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam . The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

