Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $907.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Opus Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.