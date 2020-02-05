Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.
Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $907.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62.
About Opus Bank
Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
