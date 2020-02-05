Orbitcoin Price Down 25.2% This Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $563,700.00 and approximately $283.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.01204095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00046611 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00211944 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004759 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

