Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EnCana Corporation is one of the world’s largest independent natural gas producers and gas storage operators. “

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.75 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.54.

NYSE OVV traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 4,550,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

