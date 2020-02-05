Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OC. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

OC stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $316,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,148,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

