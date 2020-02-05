Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Owens-Illinois updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.10-2.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

NYSE OI opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.57. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

