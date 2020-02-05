Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Owens-Illinois updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.10-2.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.
NYSE OI opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.57. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.
About Owens-Illinois
Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
