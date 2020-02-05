PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,322 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after buying an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,155. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.