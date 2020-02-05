Pakcoin (PAK) Achieves Market Cap of $164,334.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $164,334.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pakcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.