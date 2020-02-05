Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.86

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 103174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a market cap of $49.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.02.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at C$168,000. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 313,100 shares of company stock worth $360,603.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

