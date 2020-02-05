Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Panoramic Resources Ltd (ASX:PAN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.22. Panoramic Resources shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,505,242 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.33.

About Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN)

Panoramic Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It operates through five segments: Nickel, Gold, Platinum Group Metals, Australian Exploration, and Overseas Exploration. It holds interests in the Savannah nickel project in Western Australia; and the Gum Creek gold project located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

