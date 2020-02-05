Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.2% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,438. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

