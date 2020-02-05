Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.14.

SHOP stock opened at $485.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.61 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $482.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.22 and its 200 day moving average is $361.44.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

