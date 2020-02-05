Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 177 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

