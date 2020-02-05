Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 243.8% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

