Parallel Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $256.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

NYSE PSA opened at $223.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.56. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $199.53 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

