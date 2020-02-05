Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $836,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0753 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.