Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,258 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,390,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

