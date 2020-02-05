Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $887.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.14 and a 200 day moving average of $330.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $653.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $710.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.06.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

