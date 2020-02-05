PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Purchases 88,589 Shares

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management purchased 88,589 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,745.49. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Highbridge Capital Management purchased 92,299 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,469.18.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management acquired 2,214 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $39,674.88.

On Thursday, January 16th, Highbridge Capital Management acquired 16,359 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $285,137.37.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Highbridge Capital Management acquired 43,029 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $762,904.17.

PKD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,676. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $160.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the second quarter valued at $244,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

