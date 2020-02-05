Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 257,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 143,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.81. 389,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,711,999. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.