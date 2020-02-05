Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,423. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $517.02 and a 200-day moving average of $470.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $547.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Insiders sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

