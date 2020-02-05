Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $11.66 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.38. The stock had a trading volume of 927,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

