Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD traded up $15.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $783.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,430. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $638.92 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $800.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $732.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total value of $71,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

