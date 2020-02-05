Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,690 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,746 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Fortive by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 328,567 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 996,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 701,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 112,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fortive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 700,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. 43,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

