Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 270 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,144,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,160,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $2,473,250.00. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

NYSE:GL traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,794. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $107.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

