Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 543 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1,132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. 509,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

