Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 624 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,157. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

