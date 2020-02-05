PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 300,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.61. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.69.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 714,077 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.