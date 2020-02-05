Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $20,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,519,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PAYX opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

