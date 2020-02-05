Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $150.03. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 in the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.