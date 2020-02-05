Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.14.
NASDAQ PCTY opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $150.03. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43.
In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 in the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
