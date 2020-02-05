Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $162.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity stock traded down $17.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,327. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.51, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $150.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.