Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $162.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.
Paylocity stock traded down $17.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,327. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.51, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $150.03.
In other Paylocity news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
