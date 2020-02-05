Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth about $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Paypal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after acquiring an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

