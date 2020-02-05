Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

