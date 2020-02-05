Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.