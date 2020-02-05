Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.19

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.19 and last traded at $119.58, with a volume of 2795222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.08.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,311,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

