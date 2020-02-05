PCHAIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $71,809.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $71,809.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.53 or 0.05999891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024528 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00128568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00036989 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,295,882 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

