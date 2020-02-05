Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.50

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (LON:PEB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 998014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.88 ($0.10).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.02.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, a software and technology company, develops and supplies automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management and playout solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise level automation platform for multi-channel delivery applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a software-defined virtualized IP channel solution; Dolphin, a Software-defined integrated channel in a flexible automation environment; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box for various channel types.

