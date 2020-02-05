Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UNITE Group to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.71) target price (up previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,167.14 ($15.35).

Shares of UNITE Group stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,280 ($16.84). 446,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,258.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,141.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 870.50 ($11.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

