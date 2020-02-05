Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFLT shares. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 5,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $468.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 146,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

