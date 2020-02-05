Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,170 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Investec cut shares of Pennon Group to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Pennon Group to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Pennon Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 944.40 ($12.42).

Shares of LON:PNN traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,108 ($14.58). The company had a trading volume of 727,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,056.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 878.71. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,136.43 ($14.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.66 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

