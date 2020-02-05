Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

PEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $298.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,142,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,138,000 after acquiring an additional 559,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,357,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,532,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

