PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on PMT. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

NYSE PMT opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 195,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 348.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 251,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 195,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.