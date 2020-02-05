Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,455 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 400,118 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 49,860 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFGC stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,088. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.