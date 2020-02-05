Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,654 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,897,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,244,535. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.